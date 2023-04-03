General Qamar Javed Bajwa pressured me to develop friendly ties with India, says Imran Khan

Lahore, April 2
Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that the then Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had put pressure on him to develop friendly ties with India.
“Gen Bajwa wanted me to develop friendly ties with India. He put pressure on me for this and it was one of the reasons our relationship deteriorated,” Khan claimed during an interaction with social media journalists at his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence on Saturday evening.
Restore special status
Pakistan should only hold peace talks with India provided New Delhi restores the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Imran Khan, former Pakistan PM
Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. However, their ties nose-dived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.
