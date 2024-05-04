Germany accuses Russian intel of cyber espionage

PTI

Brussels, May 3

Germany’s top diplomat on Friday said Russia would face consequences after accusing its military intelligence service of the “absolutely intolerable” hacking of domestic targets, including the governing coalition’s leading party. NATO and European Union member countries said they won't let Russia’s “malicious”cyberspace behaviour go unanswered.

Relations between Russia and Germany were already tense, with Germany providing military support to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

#Germany #Russia