 Germany agrees to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks : The Tribune India

Germany agrees to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks

Germany agrees to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks

German Chancellor Scholz in front of a Leopard 2 tank at a military base in Bergen, Germany. file



Berlin, January 25

After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany’s allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Wednesday that his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other nations to do the same.

In a statement, the government said it would initially provide Ukraine with one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, which comprises 14 vehicles, from its own stocks. The goal is for Germany and its allies to provide Ukraine with a total of two battalions, or 88 tanks.

Scholz said Germany was “acting in close coordination” with its allies.

The long-awaited decision came after US officials said a preliminary agreement had been struck for the United States to send M1 Abrams tanks to help Kyiv push back Russian forces entrenched in the east almost a year since the start of the war.

Scholz had insisted that any move to provide Ukraine with powerful Leopard 2 tanks would need to be closely coordinated with Germany’s allies, chiefly the United States.

Ekkehard Brose, head of the German military’s Federal Academy for Security Policy, said tying the United States into the decision was crucial, to avoid Europe facing a nuclear-armed Russia alone.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described German and US intentions with the tanks as a “a rather disastrous plan.” “I am convinced that many specialists understand the absurdity of this idea,” Peskov told reporters.

The far-right Alternative for Germany called the decision “irresponsible and dangerous.” The Left party, which also has historic links to Moscow, warned of a possible escalations in the ongoing conflict. — AP

Berlin abandoning historical responsibility, says Russia

  • Russian embassy in Germany said that Berlin was abandoning its “historical responsibility to Russia”
  • The embassy said the tank deliveries would lead to “permanent escalation” of the ongoing conflict
  • “This is an extremely dangerous decision. It destroys the remnants of mutual trust,” the embassy added

Kyiv withdraws from Soledar; Russians ‘hack’ German websites

  • Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from the town of Soledar in Donetsk region, military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi said
  • Russian activist hackers knocked several German websites offline in response to Berlin’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine

#Germany #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Aam Aadmi Party dissolves Haryana unit

2
Punjab

Republic Day Parade: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for not including Punjab's tableau, BJP hits back

3
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla yet again; Met cites 'new development'

4
Patiala

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

5
Nation

India, Pakistan came close to nuclear exchanges soon after Balakot: Pompeo

6
Punjab

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

7
Chandigarh

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

8
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again

9
Punjab

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

10
Chandigarh

Republic Day: Chandigarh to honour 41

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Top News

President Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...

AAP activists raise slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...


Cities

View All

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

57 parking lots go free across Chandigarh as agency's contract ends

Pro-Khalistan slogans come up at Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 on Republic Day

Patients harried as X-ray machine develops snag at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Delhi has lowest inflation, maximum startups: Kejri

13 students detained for organising BBC documentary screening at Jamia Millia Islamia not yet released by police: SFI

Approval to lay sewers in 29 illegal colonies

Traffic islands, roundabouts in Delhi decked up with artistic floral designs on Republic Day

Col Sarfraz to receive VSM

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC