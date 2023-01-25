 Germany agrees to send heavy Leopard tanks to Ukraine : The Tribune India

Germany agrees to send heavy Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Would initially provide Ukraine with one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, which comprises 14 vehicles

Germany agrees to send heavy Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Germany’s Leopard tank. Reuters



AP

Berlin, January 25

After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany's allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday that his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same.

In a statement, the German government said it would initially provide Ukraine with one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, which comprises 14 vehicles, from its own stocks.

The goal is for Germany and its allies to provide Ukraine with a total of two battalions, or 88 tanks.

“This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability," Scholz said after a Cabinet meeting in Berlin.

Germany was “acting in close coordination” with its international allies, he added.

The long-awaited decision came after US officials said Tuesday that a preliminary agreement had been struck for the United States to send M1 Abrams tanks to help Ukraine's troops push back Russian forces that remain entrenched in the country's east almost a year after Moscow's invasion and war.

Scholz had insisted that any decision to provide Ukraine with powerful Leopard 2 tanks would need to be taken in conjunction with Germany's allies, chiefly the United States. By getting Washington to commit some of its own tanks, Berlin hopes to share the risk of any backlash from Russia.

Ekkehard Brose, head of the German military's Federal Academy for Security Policy, said tying the United States into the decision was crucial, to avoid Europe facing a nuclear-armed Russia alone.

But he also noted the deeper historic significance of the decision.

“German-made tanks will face off against Russian tanks in Ukraine once more,” he said, adding that this was “not an easy thought” for Germany, which takes its responsibility for the horrors of World War II seriously.

“And yet it is the right decision,” Brose said, arguing that it was up to Western democracies to help Ukraine stop Russia's military campaign.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described German and US intentions with the tanks as a “a rather disastrous plan.” “I am convinced that many specialists understand the absurdity of this idea,” Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

 “Simply because of technological aspects, this is a rather disastrous plan. The main thing is, this is a completely obvious overestimation of the potential (the supply of tanks) would add to the armed forces of Ukraine. It is yet another fallacy, a rather profound one,” the Kremlin official said.

Peskov predicted “these tanks will burn down just like all the other ones. ... Except they cost a lot, and this will fall on the shoulders of European taxpayers.” he added.

Members of Scholz's three-party coalition government welcomed the news ahead of the official announcement.

“The Leopard's freed!” said German lawmaker Katrin Goering-Eckardt, a senior Green party lawmaker.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, a member of the Free Democratic Party who chairs the parliamentary defense committee, said the news was “a relief for a mistreated and brave Ukraine.” “The decision to approve (other countries' requests) and supply the Leopard 2 was arduous, but unavoidable,” she said.

Strack-Zimmermann had been one of the loudest voices calling for a swift decision on arms supplies to Ukraine.

Two smaller opposition parties criticised the move, however.

The far-right Alternative for Germany called the decision “irresponsible and dangerous.”    “Germany risks being drawn directly into the war as a result,” its co-leader, Tino Chrupalla, said. The party, known by its acronym AfD, has friendly ties to Russia.

The Left party, which also has historic links to Moscow, warned of a possible escalation in the conflict.

“The supply of Leopard battle tanks, which ends a further taboo, potentially takes us closer to a third world war than in the direction of peace in Europe,” the party's parliamentary leader, Dietmar Bartsch, told German news agency dpa.

Recent opinion polls showed German voters split on the idea.

The pressure on Scholz mounted this week after Poland formally asked Germany to approve sending Leopard 2 tanks from Polish stocks to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, which was among the countries leading the call for Western allies to send tanks to Germany, thanked Scholz following Wednesday's announcement.

“The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia,” he wrote on Twitter. "Together we are stronger.” Other European nations have also indicated a willingness to part with their own Leopard or similar battle tanks as part of a larger coalition.

Still, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made clear late Tuesday that he hoped for a substantial number of tanks from western allies.

“It is not about five, or 10, or 15 tanks. The need is greater,” he said.

The German government said it planned to swiftly begin training Ukrainian tank crews in Germany. The package being put together would also include logistics, ammunition and maintenance.  

 

#Germany #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

2
Nation

Now, magistrate's nod not needed for 'living will'

3
Business

US-based firm Hindenburg alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani; company calls it malicious, baseless

4
Nation

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

5
Nation

BharOS mobile operating system tested

6
Punjab

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

7
Nation

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

8
Delhi

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

9
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

10
Punjab

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain, Kumara Mangalam Birla get Padma awards; see full list

Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain get Padma Vibhushan; see full list of awardees

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon among...

ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 unsung heroes featuring in list of Padma awardees this year; see full list

Unsung heroes: ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 honoured with Padma awards; see all names

Dilip Mahalanabis selected for Padma Vibhushan; 25 Padma Shr...

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

Dr Jaggi has authored many books on Guru Nanak Bani

Constitution makers’ vision has been guiding our Republic: President Murmu

Most sectors of Indian economy have shaken off pandemic effects: President Murmu

'Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has evoked great response amo...

Delhi Police detains 4 students as SFI announces screening of BBC’s documentary on Jamia campus

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

Univ admn said no permission has been sought for the screeni...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

4-day police custody for drug peddler

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

NIA arrests Deepak Ranga, main shooter in RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ in Mohali

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Chandigarh courts complex: Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Delhi Police detains 4 students as SFI announces screening of BBC’s documentary on Jamia campus

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing rose by 50 per cent: Arvind Kejriwal

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala