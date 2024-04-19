Germany arrests two for allegedly spying for Russia

Berlin, April 18
Two German-Russian men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of espionage, one of them accused of agreeing to carry out attacks on potential targets including US military facilities in hopes of sabotaging aid for Ukraine, prosecutors said Thursday.
The two, identified only as Dieter S and Alexander J in line with German privacy rules, were arrested in Bavarian city of Bayreuth. Federal prosecutors allege Dieter S had been discussing acts of sabotage in Germany with a person linked to Russian intelligence since October. — AP
