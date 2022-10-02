Germany, Denmark, Norway to give Ukraine 16 Slovak Zuzana-2 howitzers

Berlin, October 2

Germany, Denmark and Norway will buy 16 Slovak Zuzana-2 howitzers for Ukraine, the German Defence Ministry said on Sunday, with delivery to begin next year.

The guns, which can fire six projectiles a minute over a distance of 40 km, will be built in Slovakia, the ministry said.

The three countries will spend 92 million euros on the systems.

Ukraine, which has scored notable battlefield successes against Russia in recent weeks, says it needs more and heavier armaments in order to repulse the invasion that Moscow launched in February. Reuters