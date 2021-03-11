Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

A German Eurofighter with special "Rapid Pacific 2022" livery prepares for takeoff at Neuburg Air Base in Neuburg An Der Donau, Germany, Monday August 15, 2022. AP

Bangkok, August 17

A group of German air force fighter jets landed in Singapore on Tuesday as part of a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours.

The exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and the U.S. and its allies over Taiwan and demonstrates the ability for a European nation to move air power quickly to the region.

The European Union unveiled a new strategy in September for boosting economic, political and defense ties in the Indo-Pacific. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told reporters that despite the war in Ukraine being a priority at the moment, the Eurofighter mission underscores that Asia has not been forgotten.

“We are at the side of all of those who stand for our values such as democracy, freedom and security, and are also willing to contribute,” she said as the aircraft took off from Neuburg, Germany, on Monday, the dpa news agency reported.

 “Our focus at the moment is naturally on the eastern flank, for which Russia's brutal war of aggression is to blame, but we also have to keep an eye on other regions.”        Part of the EU's new strategy for the Asia-Pacific is focused on improving maritime security and ensuring safe passage through sea lanes, and several European nations have sent naval assets to the region for maneuvers this year.

As China has grown more assertive in the region, the United States, Britain and others have also made it increasingly a priority.

Germany sent the frigate Bayern to the region on a nearly seven-month deployment that wound up earlier this year, the first time a German warship had been in the Indo-Pacific for nearly two decades. It took part in joint exercises with allies including Australia, Singapore, Japan and the United States, and was denied a port call in China.

The six multirole Eurofighter jets involved in the current exercise were accompanied by four transport aircraft and three tankers. They were refueled in-air along the lengthy flight, and also made stops along the way for refueling, inspection and rotations of pilots.

During a stop at a base near Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Germany's air force, the Luftwaffe, said that two of the Eurofighters were found to have technical problems. One was fixed on site but the other had a defect in its hydraulics system so was held back.

The Luftwaffe said personnel were sent from Germany to repair it further so that it would be available for upcoming exercises in Australia, where all the aircraft are heading after Singapore.

The so-called Pitch Black exercise is bringing together some 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from around the globe for three weeks in Australia's Northern Territory.

In addition to Germany, European NATO members France, Britain and the Netherlands are participating, along with the United States, New Zealand, Korea, the UAE, India, Japan, Thailand and others.

The exercise is designed to test and improve multinational force integration, and “recognize Australia's strong relationships and the high value we place on regional security and fostering closer ties throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” the Royal Australian Air Force said.

Following the August 19-September 8 exercise in Australia, the German jets are to stop in Japan and South Korea on their way back home. AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

3
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

4
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

5
Himachal

Air service to Kullu begins from Delhi-Chandigarh; 36 passengers in first flight; Know the timings

6
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

7
Chandigarh

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

8
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

9
J & K

6 of family found dead at two houses in Jammu's Sidhra

10
Himachal

Himachal girl set to represent India in World Racketlon Championship

Don't Miss

View All
This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

Top News

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...

Six members of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidra

6 of family found dead at two houses in Jammu's Sidhra

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolor on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Cities

View All

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Panic in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI's vehicle

Two notorious criminals held in hotelier firing case

Amritsar: 102-year-old Jaimal Singh recollects freedom struggle

Singer Hargun Kaur felicitated on I-Day

GNDU students give new life to old denims

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Five e-buses join existing fleet of 40 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ unveiled at Kaimbwala

Chandigarh Administrator hoists national flag

Blame game on as flagpole removed from Sector 21 park in Chandigarh

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

Minister opens Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur village

Proposed dump: Traders meet Jalandhar Mayor, MC Commissioner

3 of vehicle thieves' gang arrested in Jalandhar

Khatkar Kalan to be developed as heritage tourism destination

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

CM opens first Aam Aadmi clinic in Ludhiana

Regularisation letters given to 2 safai workers

Boy dies after neck slit with Chinese string

Agitating teachers detained, protest march cancelled

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Dairy Shifting Project: Effluent treatment plant yet to come up at Ablowal site

After serum, Patiala district short of anti-rabies vaccine