Vaughan Gething UK’s first Black govt leader

London: Vaughan Gething was elected first minister of Wales on Wednesday, becoming the first Black leader of a government in the UK. Gething was elected government leader by members of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff. AP

Indian-origin Irish PM quits ahead of polls

Dublin: Indian-origin Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday he would step down as Ireland's PM in a surprise move, saying the country's coalition government would stand a better chance of reelection under another leader. Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London