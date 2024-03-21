Vaughan Gething UK’s first Black govt leader

London: Vaughan Gething was elected first minister of Wales on Wednesday, becoming the first Black leader of a government in the UK. Gething was elected government leader by members of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff. AP
Indian-origin Irish PM quits ahead of polls
Dublin: Indian-origin Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday he would step down as Ireland's PM in a surprise move, saying the country's coalition government would stand a better chance of reelection under another leader. Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest fallout: Will Delhi liquor case have ramifications on Punjab excise policy?
After Kejriwal's arrest, Punjab BJP chief demands ED probe i...