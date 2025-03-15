Global Human Rights Defence hosts event on ongoing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 15 (ANI): Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) organized a significant event titled "Atrocities Against Minorities in Bangladesh" during the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) at the Broken Chair in Geneva.

GHRD is an international non-governmental organization (NGO) headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands. The organization is dedicated to advocating for and safeguarding human rights globally, with a particular focus on regions and communities where ethnic, linguistic, and religious minorities face persistent and widespread human rights violations. GHRD works in areas where long-standing issues have been largely ignored by governments and international institutions, providing much-needed attention and support.

The event aimed to shed light on the growing persecution of religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan, with a particular focus on the escalating violence against Hindus and other marginalized groups.

Rohini Ghavari, an activist from India, addressed the gathering, highlighting the alarming rise in atrocities committed against Hindus in recent years. "For some time now, there has been an increase in atrocities against Hindus," Ghavari said. "To draw attention to this, a camp has been set up in front of the United Nations, where people from various minority communities--including Christians, Buddhists, and Hindus--have come together. The whole world is watching."

Ghavari emphasized the need for global intervention, stating that human rights activists from around the world are voicing their concerns at the UN. "In the name of religion, people have become so extremist that they are killing each other. We are raising our voices to call for an end to these atrocities," she said, adding that the situation has grown dire in both Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Ghavari also noted, "In Chennai, Krishnadas Swamy was arrested. All those who raise their voice against Hindus, those who speak about Sanatan Dharma have been arrested. The atrocities against minorities should be stopped. This is why we are raising our voice in front of the United Nations."

Charlotte Zehrer, Human Rights officer, UN team, explained the focus of their campaign, saying, "We are hosting an exhibition here in Geneva in front of the United Nations at the Broken Chair to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights violations against minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan." She shared the distressing reports GHRD has received, detailing targeted attacks, including physical assault, property destruction, and desecration of religious sites.

"We are particularly concerned about the situation in Pakistan," she highlighted. "Minorities such as the Baloch, Sindhis, the Ahmadiyya community, as well as Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, continue to face brutal persecution. We are calling for accountability from the United Nations."

She further emphasised, "Yesterday we presented a memorandum to the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Volkerturk to call for a permanent office to be established in Bangladesh so that we can ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and that justice can be ensured for all."

The event also displayed banners calling for global action with statements like "Minorities in Bangladesh Under Attack. We Must Not Stay Silent" and "Stop Genocide of Minorities in Pakistan."

One of the key issues presented during the event was the 2021 hijacking of a bus traveling along the Dhaka-Rajshahi route. Armed criminals attacked the bus, robbing passengers and assaulting women. GHRD has used field investigation to uncover the truth and support the victims. "We are calling for justice to protect the survivors and hold the attackers accountable," the organization stated.

The event also called on the international community to take immediate action to prevent further violence against minorities, urging the world to respond swiftly and decisively to the ongoing human rights violations in the region. (ANI)

