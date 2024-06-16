Global leaders join Ukraine summit in test of Kyiv’s diplomatic clout

Lucerne, June 15
World leaders began gathering in Switzerland on Saturday for a summit to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine, but the absence of powerful allies of Moscow such as China will blunt its potential impact.
Dozens of allies of Ukraine will take part, but China is staying away after Russia was frozen out of proceedings on the grounds it had dismissed the event as a waste of time and had no interest in attending.
China’s absence means hopes the summit will show Russia as globally isolated have faded, while recent military reverses have put Kyiv on the back foot. The war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has also diverted the world’s attention from Ukraine.
The talks are expected to focus on broader concerns triggered by the war, such as food and nuclear security and freedom of navigation, and a draft of the final declaration identifies Russia as the aggressor, sources said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the event an important step towards progress. Around 100 countries and organisations have committed to the two-day gathering at the Buergenstock, a mountaintop resort in central Switzerland.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would end the war only if Kyiv agreed to drop its NATO ambitions and hand over four provinces claimed by Moscow - demands Kyiv swiftly rejected as tantamount to surrender. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia
Japan opts to toe position maintained by America on Ukraine ...
Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy
The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle
Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility
Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days
The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...