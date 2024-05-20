Globe trot: 2 climbers die on descent after scaling Mt Everest

Ulan Bator: Two Mongolian climbers have died following their successful ascent of the tallest peak, Mt Everest, from the Nepali side, without supplementary oxygen and assistance of Sherpa guides. Tsedendamba Usukhjargal, 53, and Lkhagvajav Purevsuren, 31, were last in contact on Sunday evening from Camp 4. ians

Musk launches satellite net service in Indonesia

Denpasar: Elon Musk travelled to Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Sunday to launch Starlink satellite Internet service in the world's largest archipelago nation. Wearing a green Batik shirt, Musk was greeted with a garland of flower petals Bali, where he launched the Starlink service alongside Indonesian ministers. ap