Globe trot: Britain’s Kate apologises for missing parade

London: Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, has written to an army regiment to apologise for missing a military parade on Saturday, adding that she hoped to be back very soon. “Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I’m unable (to) take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review,” Kate wrote in a letter to the head of the Irish Guards regiment. reuters

Thai ex-PM ready to face royal insult charges

BANGKOK: Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Saturday he was ready to face charges of insulting the monarchy that mark a setback to a political heavyweight whose allies are currently in government. The complaint, lodged by the royalist military that ousted the government of his sister Yingluck Shinawatra, stems from an interview the influential tycoon gave to foreign media in 2015. Other charges include violating a computer crime law. Reuters

