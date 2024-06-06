Globe trot: Chile to install world’s largest astronomy camera

Santiago: With a resolution above 3.2 gigapixels, a nearly three-tonne weight and the ambitious task of carrying out an unprecedented decade-long exploration, the largest digital camera ever built for optical astronomy is ready to be installed under the clear skies of northern Chile. Reuters

Russian 1st cosmonaut to spend 1K days in space

Moscow: A 59-year-old Russian cosmonaut has become the first person to spend 1,000 days in space. Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station since 2008. His current trip to the ISS began September 15, when he was launched alongside NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and compatriot Nikolai Chub. ap

