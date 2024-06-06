Globe trot: Chile to install world’s largest astronomy camera

Santiago: With a resolution above 3.2 gigapixels, a nearly three-tonne weight and the ambitious task of carrying out an unprecedented decade-long exploration, the largest digital camera ever built for optical astronomy is ready to be installed under the clear skies of northern Chile. Reuters
Russian 1st cosmonaut to spend 1K days in space
Moscow: A 59-year-old Russian cosmonaut has become the first person to spend 1,000 days in space. Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station since 2008. His current trip to the ISS began September 15, when he was launched alongside NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and compatriot Nikolai Chub. ap
Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi
Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India
Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...