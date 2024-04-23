Globe trot: First-ever Hindi radio broadcast starts in Kuwait

Kuwait city: The first-ever Hindi radio broadcast has started in Kuwait, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said on Monday. It lauded Kuwait's ministry of information for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait noted that this step taken will further strengthen the ties between the two nations. ani

Everest mountaineer’s letters digitised for first time

New Delhi: In a key scientific feat, letters written by the late Everest mountaineer George Mallory, which survived 75 years in his jacket pocket before his body was discovered, have been digitised and made available to a global audience for the first time. The bulk of the collection is made up of letters written between Mallory and his wife Ruth, from the time of their engagement in 1914 until his death on Everest in 1924. —Reuters