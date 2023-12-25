Globe Trot: Indian-origin mother-son duo jailed over burglary

London: Indian-origin Kalwant Kaur (41) and her son Jung Singh Lankanpal (22) have been jailed in England for 15 months and 30 months for conspiring to steal £8,000, collected by local Sikh community to pay for a wedding. Both lived in Southampton, Hampshire. Several women who had organised the collection were counting money in a room when a robber entered and fled with money. A vehicle used to flee was later found registered in the name of Kalwant, who too was helping with the collection. PTI

14,000 held in crackdown on drugs in Sri Lanka

Colombo: Nearly 14,000 people have been arrested in a week-long crackdown on drug-related activities in Sri Lanka, the police said on Sunday. According to an official statement, a special operation was conducted from December 17 to 24 which “resulted in the arrest of 13,666 suspects” with 717 of them subjected to further detention orders. PTI

Rare double-uterus woman gives birth to twins

washington: An Alabama woman with a rare congenital anomaly that results in her having two uteri gave birth to healthy twin girls earlier this week. Kelsey Hatcher has a rare double uterus and was pregnant with a baby on each side, a rare pregnancy known as a dicavitary pregnancy that has a one in a million chance of occurring. Reuters

Cleverly ‘sorry’ for joke on spiking wife’s drink

LONDON: British Interior Minister James Cleverly apologised on Sunday after he was reported to have joked about spiking his wife’s drink with a sedative known for its use as a date-rape drug. The Sunday Mirror tabloid reported that Cleverly, one of the most senior ministers in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, had joked to women guests at an event this month that “a little bit” of the drug in his wife’s drink every night was “not really illegal”. Reuters

