Globe Trot: Indian school among world’s best institutions

London: Five schools, including an Indian one, triumphed at the World’s Best School prizes on Saturday for feats including fostering unity, helping the local community and supporting mental health. The winners, also in Brazil, Colombia, Jerusalem and South Africa, shared a $250,000 prize at the awards, launched last year by T4 Education, a global network for educators. The innovation prize went to the Riverside School in Ahmedabad. Reuters
500 migrants rescued off Spain’s Canary Islands
Madrid: More than 500 migrants were rescued in the Atlantic Ocean off Spain’s Canary Islands, the Spanish coastguard said on Saturday, as the number of people arriving on the archipelago so far this year neared an all-time record posted in 2006. The coastguard said they had also found two bodies among those rescued from four boats in the waters off El Hierro, the smallest and most westerly of the Canary Islands. Two other people died later in hospital. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category
Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad also...
AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting
Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister
Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders
Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...