Globe Trot: Indian school among world’s best institutions

London: Five schools, including an Indian one, triumphed at the World’s Best School prizes on Saturday for feats including fostering unity, helping the local community and supporting mental health. The winners, also in Brazil, Colombia, Jerusalem and South Africa, shared a $250,000 prize at the awards, launched last year by T4 Education, a global network for educators. The innovation prize went to the Riverside School in Ahmedabad. Reuters

500 migrants rescued off Spain’s Canary Islands

Madrid: More than 500 migrants were rescued in the Atlantic Ocean off Spain’s Canary Islands, the Spanish coastguard said on Saturday, as the number of people arriving on the archipelago so far this year neared an all-time record posted in 2006. The coastguard said they had also found two bodies among those rescued from four boats in the waters off El Hierro, the smallest and most westerly of the Canary Islands. Two other people died later in hospital. Reuters

