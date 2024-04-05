Globe Trot: Indian shines in Britain’s ‘toughest’ TV quiz

London: A London-based computational science graduate from Kolkata, Sourajit Debnath, 31, has answered a series of complex questions as part of his university’s team to make it to the last leg of what is among television's “toughest” quiz tournaments in the UK. He will join his Imperial College team as they clash with University College London in BBC's ‘University Challenge’ on Monday. PTI

Fastest growth in Swiss population in 60 years

zurich: Switzerland’s population grew last year at its fastest rate in 60 years, pushed by record immigration including thousands of people from war-torn Ukraine, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday. The permanent population rose by 145,400 to more than 8,960,800 by the end of 2023, an increase of 1.6 per cent, the figures showed. Reuters

