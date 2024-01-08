Globe Trot: Indo-Canadian sues cop over deportation threat

Toronto: An Indian-origin convenience store worker in Manitoba (Canada) has sued a police officer for allegedly searching his place without warrant and threatening to have him deported. Harjot Singh, a clerk at a Sargent Avenue store, said Winnipeg police officer Jeffrey Norman’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job, a news channel reported. IANS
Norwegian mass killer alleges rights’ breach in jail
Stavanger (Norway): Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian right-wing extremist who killed 77 persons in a bomb and gun rampage in 2011, will try for the second time on Monday to sue the Norwegian state for allegedly breaching his human rights. Norway's worst peacetime killer claims his solitary confinement since being imprisoned in 2012 amounts to inhumane treatment under the European Convention of Human Rights. AP
