Globe Trot: Indonesian Muslims removing tattoos in repentance

JAKARTA: A large number of Indonesians have signed up for tattoo removal procedures being conducted free by an Islamic charity during Ramadan as mark of “repentance”. Tattoos are considered forbidden in Islam because they count as physical mutilation of the skin. Indonesia’s 220 mn Muslims, predominantly Sunnis, practise a more moderate form of Islam, but tattoos are still seen in a negative light due to association with rough street lifestyles. Reuters

Germany implements new law legalising cannabis

Frankfurt: Marijuana campaigners in Germany lit celebratory joints as the country liberalised rules on cannabis to allow possession of small amounts. The law legalises possession by adults of up to 25 grams of marijuana for recreational purposes and allows individuals to grow up to three plants on their own. AP