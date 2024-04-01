Globe Trot: King Charles attends Easter Sunday service

London: A smiling King Charles III attended the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, marking the British monarch's first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was made public last month. The 75-year-old royal was joined by wife Queen Camilla, 76. PTI
Pak PM bans red carpet at official events
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has banned the use of red carpets at government events, reserving them exclusively for diplomatic receptions, as part of austerity measures to cut down unnecessary expenditures in the cash-strapped nation. Sharif expressed annoyance over the use of red carpets during the visits of federal ministers and senior authorities at government functions.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una
Maximum damage, environmentalists allege, is in Una and Haro...