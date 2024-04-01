Globe Trot: King Charles attends Easter Sunday service

PTI

London: A smiling King Charles III attended the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, marking the British monarch's first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was made public last month. The 75-year-old royal was joined by wife Queen Camilla, 76. PTI

Pak PM bans red carpet at official events

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has banned the use of red carpets at government events, reserving them exclusively for diplomatic receptions, as part of austerity measures to cut down unnecessary expenditures in the cash-strapped nation. Sharif expressed annoyance over the use of red carpets during the visits of federal ministers and senior authorities at government functions.

