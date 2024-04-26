Globe Trot: Klimt’s painting fetches $32 million at auction

Vienna: Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of Miss Lieser”, a painting of a young woman left unfinished when the Austrian artist died, sold at auction on Wednesday for $32 million despite open questions about its subject and previous ownership. The work was long thought to have been lost when in fact it was hanging in a private villa near Vienna for decades. —Reuters

Melbourne: More than 100 long-finned pilot whales that beached on the western Australian coast on Thursday have returned to sea, while 29 died on the shore, officials said. Ships and a spotter plane were monitoring the rescued whales in case they returned to shore. “So far so good, they haven't made it back to shore,”wildlife officer Pia Courtis said. —AP