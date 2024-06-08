Globe Trot: Largest Shiva temple in Europe to open in Estonia

New Delhi: One of the largest temples in Europe, dedicated primarily to Lord Shiva, will be opened and consecrated on June 10 in Estonia’s Lilleoru city, about 30 km from the national capital Tallinn, said the Embassy of Estonia. The temple spans 5,500 sq metres and has been constructed following ancient Indian architectural principles, said Acharya Ishwarananda, founder of the temple and the Kriya Yoga Centre in Lilleoru. tns
Yoga event held outside Pashupatinath Temple
Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy in Nepal organised a yoga demonstration at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple here on Friday ahead of the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. The X account of the embassy posted photos of the participants engaging in various asanas. The Pashupatinath Temple, situated on the banks of the River Bagmati, is part of the Kathmandu Valley UNESCO world heritage site.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet
The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...