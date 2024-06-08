Globe Trot: Largest Shiva temple in Europe to open in Estonia

PTI

New Delhi: One of the largest temples in Europe, dedicated primarily to Lord Shiva, will be opened and consecrated on June 10 in Estonia’s Lilleoru city, about 30 km from the national capital Tallinn, said the Embassy of Estonia. The temple spans 5,500 sq metres and has been constructed following ancient Indian architectural principles, said Acharya Ishwarananda, founder of the temple and the Kriya Yoga Centre in Lilleoru. tns

Yoga event held outside Pashupatinath Temple

Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy in Nepal organised a yoga demonstration at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple here on Friday ahead of the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. The X account of the embassy posted photos of the participants engaging in various asanas. The Pashupatinath Temple, situated on the banks of the River Bagmati, is part of the Kathmandu Valley UNESCO world heritage site.

