Globe trot: Nobel laureate Mo Yan faces patriotism suit

Taipei: Mo Yan’s writing won China’s first Nobel Prize for Literature, but is it patriotic enough for Xi Jinping’s China? Mo faces lawsuit that accuses him of “distorting history” and smearing the Communist Party’s revolutionary legacy. AP

Denmark to conscript women into military

copenhagen: Denmark wants to increase the number of young people doing military service by extending conscription to women and increasing the time of service from four to 11 months for both genders. AP

