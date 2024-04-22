Globe trot: Residents vote to remove Albanian mayors

ANI

Pristina (Kosovo): Residents of four Serb-majority municipalities cast their votes on Sunday on removing their ethnic Albanian mayors from office following last year's mayoral elections, overwhelmingly boycotted by the Serb minority. The referendum, supported by the West, is an attempt to diffuse tensions between Kosovo and neighbouring Serbia. reuters

Thousands protest ‘over-tourism’ in Spain

Canary Islands: Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Canary Islands in Spain to call for changes to the mass tourism model that they claim is overtaking the Atlantic archipelago. An estimated 57,000 people participated in protests holding signs with messages like “Canary Islands are not up for sale,” “Respect my home,”, etc.