Globe trot: Residents vote to remove Albanian mayors

Pristina (Kosovo): Residents of four Serb-majority municipalities cast their votes on Sunday on removing their ethnic Albanian mayors from office following last year's mayoral elections, overwhelmingly boycotted by the Serb minority. The referendum, supported by the West, is an attempt to diffuse tensions between Kosovo and neighbouring Serbia. reuters
Thousands protest ‘over-tourism’ in Spain
Canary Islands: Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Canary Islands in Spain to call for changes to the mass tourism model that they claim is overtaking the Atlantic archipelago. An estimated 57,000 people participated in protests holding signs with messages like “Canary Islands are not up for sale,” “Respect my home,”, etc.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...