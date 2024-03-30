Globe Trot: Russian scribe who covered Navalny’s trials jailed

Moscow: A Moscow court has ordered a female Russian journalist, Antonina Favorskaya, who covered the trials of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other dissidents to remain in custody pending trial on charges of extremism. Favorskaya was detained on March 17 after laying flowers on Navalny’s grave. AP
11th century UK castle plays host to first-ever Holi
LONDON: Corfe Castle in Dorset, a historic 11th century castle in south-west England, played host to a first-of-its-kind Holi celebrations, attracting over 3,000 people who transformed its grounds into a field of colour. Cared for by the National Trust charity, the castle was chosen as the site by the local Bournemouth Poole Christchurch Indian Community last weekend.
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence as supporters break barricades
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
