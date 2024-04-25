Globe Trot: Scottish Sikh artist shortlisted for Turner Prize

London: A Glasgow-born artist whose works are inspired by her life growing up in Scotland’s Sikh community is among four artists shortlisted for Britain's prestigious Turner Prize. Jasleen Kaur, in her 30s, used a range of objects associated with her own family life for her artistic creations in the exhibition. PTI
Tehran reintroduces stadium ban for women
Tehran: A stadium ban for women is to be reintroduced in Iran, multiple local news reports said. The reports said the Iranian Football Association has ordered the ban to be imposed in the north-western city of Tabriz in the wake of “repulsive incidents” at a home game of local top flight club Tractor-Sazi.
