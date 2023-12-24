Globe trot: Vatican to publish rare Pope Benedict XVI homilies

Rome: The Vatican next year will publish a collection of never-before-seen homilies delivered by the late Pope Benedict XVI during his private Sunday Masses, most of them penned during his 10-year retirement, officials said Saturday.The consecrated women who tended to Benedict during his pontificate and retirement recorded the homilies as he delivered them, and have now transcribed them for publication by the Vatican’s publishing house. PTI
SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft back to Earth
Los Angeles: SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft returned to Earth on Friday with scientific research samples and hardware. Dragon undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 5:05 pm on Thursday. It carried back to Earth over 1,950 kg of supplies and scientific experiments designed to take advantage of the space station's microgravity environment. PTI
Japan raises defence budget to record $56 bn
tokyo: Amid the rising tensions and security risks in the Indo-Pacific region, Japan has loosened its arms restrictions to allow it to send domestically produced missiles and artillery to countries that include the US. The Cabinet approved a record increase in spending for next year and will enable Japan to ship Patriot Air Defence missiles to the US.
Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe
Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...
Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded
Most from Gujarat, Punjab
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...
Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway
Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3
43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’
Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year