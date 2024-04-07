Globe Trot: Virgin Atlantic plane clips BA jet at Heathrow

London: A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, aviation authorities said. There were no reports of injuries. Virgin said its Boeing 787-9 had completed a flight and had no passengers onboard when its wingtip clipped a stationary British Airways (BA) jet while being towed from a stand at the airport's Terminal 3. — AP

Greta detained during climate protest

AMSTERDAM: Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police at a large climate demonstration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Saturday. Thunberg was put in a large bus by local police along with other protesters who tried to block a major highway into The Hague. — Reuters

