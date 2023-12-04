Globe trot: Volcanic ash blankets Indonesian villages

PTI

Jakarta: Indonesia’s Mount Marapi in West Sumatra province erupted on Sunday, spewing white and grey ash plumes for over 3,000 metres, according to the Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre. There were no casualties, said Ahmad Rifandi, an official at the Marapi monitoring post. But, villagers were advised to stay at least 3 km away from the crater’s mouth. ap

Two Indians jailed for theft bid in Singapore

Singapore: Two Indian nationals have been jailed in Singapore for conspiring to steal apparel worth over Rs 1 lakh from a retail store, days after four of their compatriots were sentenced to jail for the same crime. Brahmbhatt Komal Chetankumar and Christian Arpita Arvindbhai, who were on student passes, have been sentenced to 40 and 45 days, respectively, The Straits Times reported.