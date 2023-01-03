Gotabaya Rajapaksa applies for US citizenship restoration

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July last year and then returned after nearly two months, has applied for restoration of his US citizenship after he failed to get asylum in any country, according to a media report. In 2019, Rajapaksa renounced his US citizenship to contest the 2019 polls. Dual citizenship holders are barred from contesting elections in Sri Lanka. PTI
3 Indian-Americans become US county judges
Houston: Three Indian-American Democrats have taken oath as Fort Bend County Judges in the United States. In a ceremony on Sunday, Juli A Mathew, KP George and Surendran K Pattel were sworn in as Fort Bend County judges, alongwith other newly elected and re-elected officials. PTI
Indian student ‘Ambassador of Change’ in Oz
Melbourne: An Indian student, Vishal Mittal, has been recognised as an Ambassador of Change by the University of Canberra in Australia for his outstanding work as a student mentor. Before coming to Australia, Mittal did his Masters in computer programming from Gujarat Technological University and Bachelors from a university in Baroda. IANS
Indian student killed in Canada remembered
Toronto: A community vigil was held in Canada for a 22-year-old Indian cyclist from Hyderabad who died last month after his bike collided with a snowplow. Javed Musharraf’s bike collided with a front-end loader clearing snow on December 15, 2022 near Mission Street and Plinguet Street at St Boniface in the city of Winnipeg, police said. Musharraf, a student of automotive technology at Red River College Polytechnic, came to Winnipeg about two years ago. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...