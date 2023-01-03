Gotabaya Rajapaksa applies for US citizenship restoration

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July last year and then returned after nearly two months, has applied for restoration of his US citizenship after he failed to get asylum in any country, according to a media report. In 2019, Rajapaksa renounced his US citizenship to contest the 2019 polls. Dual citizenship holders are barred from contesting elections in Sri Lanka. PTI

3 Indian-Americans become US county judges

Houston: Three Indian-American Democrats have taken oath as Fort Bend County Judges in the United States. In a ceremony on Sunday, Juli A Mathew, KP George and Surendran K Pattel were sworn in as Fort Bend County judges, alongwith other newly elected and re-elected officials. PTI

Indian student ‘Ambassador of Change’ in Oz

Melbourne: An Indian student, Vishal Mittal, has been recognised as an Ambassador of Change by the University of Canberra in Australia for his outstanding work as a student mentor. Before coming to Australia, Mittal did his Masters in computer programming from Gujarat Technological University and Bachelors from a university in Baroda. IANS

Indian student killed in Canada remembered

Toronto: A community vigil was held in Canada for a 22-year-old Indian cyclist from Hyderabad who died last month after his bike collided with a snowplow. Javed Musharraf’s bike collided with a front-end loader clearing snow on December 15, 2022 near Mission Street and Plinguet Street at St Boniface in the city of Winnipeg, police said. Musharraf, a student of automotive technology at Red River College Polytechnic, came to Winnipeg about two years ago. IANS