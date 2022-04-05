Gotabaya Rajapaksa drops brother, nephew from Cabinet

NEW DELHI, APRIL 4
The Rajapaksa clan sought to deflect the growing popular disenchantment in over soaring inflation and shortages of essentials in Sri Lanka by rearranging the Cabinet. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dropped some family members as part of a mass resignation by the Cabinet but retained his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister.
As protesters tried to storm Mahinda's rural retreat and sought the ouster of all Rajapaksas, especially Gotabaya, the President's Media Office announced the appointment of four new ministers. Among those dropped were Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who was negotiating the bailout packages, and his nephew and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa. Justice Minister Ali Sabry has replaced Basil as the Finance Minister. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meet
This is the first meeting of the CPP after the party’s poll ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61