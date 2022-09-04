Gotabaya returns to frosty welcome in Lanka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to Colombo, 50 days after he fled after protesters blamed his clan for country's unprecedented economic meltdown.

Rajapaksa was reported to have arrived late on Friday and moved to a state-maintained bungalow, where heavy security is being provided to him.

He returned after Thailand severely restricted his movements and confined him to his hotel. Reports said the former President wants to wait out for a Green Card from the US. Rajapaksa is to be accorded entitlements provided to a former president, said Sri Lankan President's Secretary. Former presidents are constitutionally guaranteed a house, personal security and staff after they leave office.

Though a few Rajapaksa faithful received him at the airport and his elder brother and ousted PM Mahinda Rajapaksa met him, his arrival generally received a frosty reaction.

"Many party members are against the former president coming into Parliament using the national list. They do not want him to become the leader again. He has not committed any crimes. So, he has all the rights to return and all privileges as the former president," a ruling party MP said.

“People came to the streets because of the alleged corruption against his government. We don't have any personal enmity against him," protest leader Father Jeewantha Peiris said. His arrival will mean the slow return of the Rajapaksa clan to politics, an eventuality that current President Ranil Wickremesinghe could do without as he seeks to restore Lanka's economic health.