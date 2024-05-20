Grads turn back on Biden during address

ATLANTA, May 19
US President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address at Morehouse College on Sunday, receiving applause and cheers but also spurring some students to turn their back to Biden as his backing of Israel in its war with Hamas riles college graduations.
Biden's address at Morehouse College, a historically Black men’s college in Atlanta, is part of an election-year platform to repair bonds with young Black men and address the anger over his position on Israel.
“It’s a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, that’s why I’ve called for an immediate ceasefire,” Biden said to applause. “I know it angers and frustrates many of you including in my family,” he said. — Reuters
