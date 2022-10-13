Graft convictions extend Aung San Suu Kyi's jail term to 26 years

Bangkok, October 12
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption charges on Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
Suu Kyi, 77, was detained on February 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government.
She has denied the allegations against her in this case, in which she was accused of receiving USD 550,000 as a bribe from Maung Weik, a tycoon convicted of drug trafficking. Corruption cases comprise the biggest share of the many charges the military has brought against the 1991 Nobel Peace laureate. — AP
