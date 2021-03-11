Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for 26th time, breaks his own record

26th summit for 52-yr-old Sherpa
6.55 pm (local time)
12 climbers
- Kami Rita (52) has climbed Mt Everest for the 26th time, breaking his own record for most number of summits
- Leading a group of 12 Sherpa climbers, Rita took the traditional southeast ridge route
- He scaled 8,848.86-metre peak for the first time on May 13, 1994
- Besides Mt Everest, Rita has scaled K2, Mt Lhotse, Mt Manaslu and Mt Cho Oyu
