Great void created in musical arena: Sheikh Hasina

PTI

Dhaka, February 6

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has created a “great void in the subcontinent’s musical arena”, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday as she mourned the death of the “empress of music”.

In a message, Hasina said Mangeshkar would remain alive forever in the hearts of the people in the region.

“A great void has been created in the subcontinent’s musical arena with the demise of the ‘Sur Samraggi (empress of music)’,” the PM said, praying for the salvation of the departed soul and conveying her deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

President Abdul Hamid also expressed his profound shock and sorrow at the death of the legendary singer and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. —