Greece bans far-right party from fighting poll

Athens, February 9

Greece’s parliament has banned a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in the general election later this year.

Parliament published the text of a legislative amendment on Thursday that will disqualify the Greek National Party on the grounds that its leader has been convicted of a serious criminal offence. Lawmakers approved the amendment late on Wednesday.

Ilias Kasidiaris, who founded the breakaway party two years ago, is serving 13-year prison sentence for membership in and being a former leading member of Golden Dawn, a political party of neo-Nazi origins. A court in 2020 designated Golden Dawn as a criminal organisation for waging a campaign of violence against migrants and ideological opponents. — AP