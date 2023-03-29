Greek PM calls general election on May 21

Athens: Greece's centre-right PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday called general election on May 21 as his party's long-standing lead in opinion polls has declined in the aftermath of the country's worst train disaster. A February 28 collision between two trains left 57 dead. The disaster stirred public anger, cutting the conservative New Democracy party's support by a half-point to 4 points over Syriza party. PTI
Law bans caste-based discrimination in Seattle
Washington: A landmark law banning caste-based discrimination came into effect in the US city of Seattle, making it the first city outside India to enforce such a legislation. The resolution was moved last month by Kshama Sawant, an Indian-American politician, economist and an upper-caste Hindu. It was approved unanimously by the Seattle City Council by six to one vote.
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...