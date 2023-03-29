Greek PM calls general election on May 21

PTI

Athens: Greece's centre-right PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday called general election on May 21 as his party's long-standing lead in opinion polls has declined in the aftermath of the country's worst train disaster. A February 28 collision between two trains left 57 dead. The disaster stirred public anger, cutting the conservative New Democracy party's support by a half-point to 4 points over Syriza party. PTI

Law bans caste-based discrimination in Seattle

Washington: A landmark law banning caste-based discrimination came into effect in the US city of Seattle, making it the first city outside India to enforce such a legislation. The resolution was moved last month by Kshama Sawant, an Indian-American politician, economist and an upper-caste Hindu. It was approved unanimously by the Seattle City Council by six to one vote.