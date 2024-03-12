Greta, other activists block entrance to Swedish House

Stockholm: Some 40 climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, on Monday blocked the entrance to the Swedish parliament, advocating for sweeping reforms to tackle climate disasters. Swedish media said lawmakers used other entries into the parliament. ap
Kate apologises for royal family photo confusion
London: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, on Monday apologised for any confusion caused by a family portrait released by Kensington Palace of her posing with her three children. She took to the official Palace X handle to issue a clarification.
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
