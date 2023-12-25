Gunfire erupts at Colorado mall in US on Christmas Eve killing 1 and injuring 3

AP

Colorado Springs, December 25

A man was fatally shot and three people were hurt as gunfire rang out at a shopping centre in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday.

A fight broke out between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs and officers received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a series of posts on the social media platform X.

We are currently working a shooting investigation at the Citadel Mall. The situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the community. PIO is heading that way, eta 45 min.



Media please stage at 685 Citadel Drive East. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 25, 2023

Two adult males were transported in serious condition to local hospitals, suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. One female was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. CSPD has multiple people detained and is working to determine their involvement. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 25, 2023

At 4:34 pm on Sunday, December 24, 2023, CSPD received a call for service for shots fired at the Citadel Mall. Officers responded and determined that a fight had broken out between two groups of people. One adult male was found deceased in the mall from a gunshot wound. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 25, 2023

One adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said.

A female also was taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries.

Police said they detained “multiple people” and were “working to determine their involvement.”

The mall was cleared and closed, police said, and there was no known continuing threat to the community.

Colorado Springs is about 71 miles (114 kilometres) south of Denver.