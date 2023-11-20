 Gunfire kills, wounds dozens in Gaza hospital encircled by Israeli tanks: Health ministry : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Gunfire kills, wounds dozens in Gaza hospital encircled by Israeli tanks: Health ministry

Gunfire kills, wounds dozens in Gaza hospital encircled by Israeli tanks: Health ministry

At least 14 Palestinians killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in southern town of Rafah near Egyptian border

Gunfire kills, wounds dozens in Gaza hospital encircled by Israeli tanks: Health ministry

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 20, 2023. Reuters



Reuters

Gaza/Jerusalem, November 20

Israeli tanks surrounded a hospital in north Gaza and at least 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded by firing into the complex, health officials said on Monday, as fighting raged on amid indications of a possible pause in hostilities.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about the situation at the Indonesian Hospital, where health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza said 700 patients along with staff were under fire from Israeli forces.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said the facility in the northeast Gaza town of Beit Lahia had been hit by artillery fire. Palestinian health officials said there were frantic efforts to evacuate civilians out of harm's way.

Hospital staff denied there were any armed militants on the premises. Israel says its forces in Gaza are targeting “terror infrastructure” and accuse Hamas of waging war behind human shields, including in hospitals, which the Islamist group denies.

“We had information earlier that tanks were besieging the Indonesian Hospital. Unfortunately..., communications there are almost cut,” Nahed Abu Taaema, director of Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, told Reuters.

“We are very concerned about the fate of our colleagues and the fate of wounded and patients as well as (displaced) people who may have still sheltering there. No ambulances can reach them, and we're afraid the wounded will die,” said Abu Taeema.

Like all other health facilities in the northern half of Gaza, the Indonesian Hospital, set up in 2016 with funding from Indonesian organisations, has largely ceased operations but is still sheltering patients, staff and displaced residents.

Israel has ordered the complete evacuation of the north, but thousands of civilians remain, many seeking shelter in hospitals. Fuel and medicines have been running out across the entire enclave under Israel's six-week-old siege.

Witnesses also reported bouts of heavy fighting between Hamas gunmen and Israeli forces trying to advance into north Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, home to 100,000 people and, according to Israel, a significant militant stronghold.

Repeated Israeli bombardment of Jabalia, an urban extension of Gaza City that grew out of a camp for Palestinian refugees from the 1948 Israeli-Arab war, has killed scores of civilians, Palestinian medics say.

At the other end of the Gaza Strip, health officials said at least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

Hundreds of thousands of Gazans who fled the north of the enclave are sheltering in southern areas including Rafah.

The Israeli military issued a statement with video of air strikes and troops going house-to-house in Gaza, saying they killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of Palestinian fighters, without giving specific locations.

Despite continued fighting, US and Israeli officials said a Qatari-mediated deal to free some of the hostages held in the Palestinian enclave and pause fighting temporarily to enable aid deliveries to stricken civilians was edging closer.

About 240 hostages were taken during a deadly cross-border rampage into Israel by Hamas militants on October 7, which prompted Israel to invade the tiny Palestinian territory to wipe out the Islamist movement after several inconclusive wars since 2007.

Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas assault, according to Israeli tallies, the deadliest day in Israel's 75-year history.

Since then, Gaza's Hamas-run government said at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 5,500 children, by unrelenting Israeli bombardment.

The United Nations says two thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million population has been made homeless.

Israeli tanks and troops stormed into Gaza late last month and have since seized wide areas of the north and northwest and east around Gaza City, the Israeli military says.

But Hamas and local witnesses say militants are waging guerrilla-style warfare in pockets of the congested, urbanised north, including parts of Gaza City and the sprawling Jabalia and Beach refugee camps.

The armed wing of the militant group Islamic Jihad, an ally of Hamas, said its fighters ambushed seven Israeli military vehicles during clashes in the northern areas of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and Al-Saftawi and west of Jabalia. Reuters could not independently confirm the fighting.

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers joined international calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as their delegation visited major world capitals to push for an end to fighting and to allow humanitarian aid deliveries to stricken civilians.

Some aid has been getting in through the Rafah commercial crossing with Egypt where 40 trucks containing equipment for an Emirati field hospital were expected soon, according to a statement by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders.

Hopeful for hostage release deal

Even as fighting continued on the ground in Gaza, Israel's ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, said in an interview on ABC's “This Week” Israel was hopeful a significant number of hostages could be released by Hamas “in coming days.”

On Sunday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told a press conference in Doha that the main obstacles to a deal were now “very minor,” with mainly “practical and logistical” issues remaining.

A White House official said the “very complicated, very sensitive” negotiations were making progress.

They coincided with Israel preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas to Gaza's southern half, signalled by increasing air strikes on targets Israel sees as lairs of armed militants.

However, Israel's main ally the United States cautioned it on Sunday not to embark on combat operations in the south until military planners had taken into account the safety of Palestinian civilians.

Gaza's traumatised population has been on the move since the start of the war, sheltering in hospitals or trudging from the north to the south and, in some cases, back again, in desperate efforts to stay out of the line of fire.

#Gaza #Israel #Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's touching act steals the show at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

2
Sports

After perfect 10, India meets its waterloo in final; Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title

3
Punjab

Punjab-born Irish man eyes Guinness record for double ‘Earth Walk’

4
World Cup 2023

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

5
Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor's Amritsar visit was about Golden Temple, positive energy and delicious food

6
Sports

World Cup: Plans gone awry for Team India

7
Punjab

Viral video: Alcohol, meat 'served' at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims

8
Sports

Virat Kohli emerges as Player of the Tournament for outstanding performances

9
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

In pictures: Australia break billion hearts, India falter at final hurdle

10
World Cup 2023 Kingaroos’ giant leap

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Billion hopes dashed as Team India fail to sustain winning streak, lose final to Australia

Don't Miss

View All
After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Top News

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

Aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carry out low-level ...

Supreme Court seeks reply of Centre, Kerala governor’s office on state govt's plea alleging delay in granting assent to bills

Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre, Kerala governor's office on state govt's plea alleging delay in granting assent to bills

The bench takes note of the submissions of senior advocate K...

Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28

Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28

The session is being convened after the Punjab Governor had ...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to Dhami on rescue operations, says need to maintain workers’ morale

Day 9: Foreign expert Arnold Dix visits Uttarakhand tunnel to review rescue efforts

Must keep trapped workers’ morale up, says PM

Adityanath government’s ban on ‘halal’-certified products—facts and politics

Adityanath government's ban on 'halal'-certified products—facts and politics

The UP government has also prohibited manufacturing, storage...


Cities

View All

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Martyrs of two World Wars paid tributes at Sultanwind

Finally, direction towers in Amritsar freed of congratulatory messages

Phone seized from Sidhu Moosewala case suspect in Goindwal Sahib jail

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

Gynae ward incident: Police seek details from PGI authorities

ICC World Cup: Cricket fans in Chandigarh disheartened

Chandigarh: 49 species of migratory birds identified, no waterfowl

Open House: What measures can be taken in future to enforce restrictions on bursting of crackers?

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey meet: Ludhiana, Shahbad Markanda schools win opening ties, secure 3 points each

Handball title clash today in Nawanshahr

Chhath Puja: Over 40,000 migrants offer ‘ark’ to setting sun in Phagwara

Open House: What were the reasons for the worsening of AQI after Diwali?

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Cops quiz workers in Ludhiana hosiery unit owner kidnapping case

Farmer unions say land ‘forcibly’ acquired for NHAI re-occupied

2 held after youth dies of drug overdose

SHO suspended for ‘failure’ to control crime

Ministers inaugurate road development projects

Ministers inaugurate road development projects in Sanaur

Chhath Puja celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works