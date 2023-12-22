Gunman David Kozak shared chilling fantasies of mass shootings online before Prague rampage killing 14

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

The shooter of the Prague university students was sharing his sick murder fantasies online before he shot 14 people dead, reports mirror.co.uk.

The body of the suspect David Kozak, who was named by local media, was found in the university, where he was a student, after he went on a killing rampage.

The 24-year-old, in one chilling post, he allegedly wrote: "I want to do school shooting and possibly suicide. I always wanted to kill. I thought I would become a maniac in the future."

Vondrasek said officers had been tipped off that the gunman "wanted to kill himself" and said investigators were looking at whether the gunman had been "inspired" by a previous mass shooting in another country.”

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday evening, Czech Police President Martin Vondrasek said that 14 people died and 25 were injured, including 10 in serious conditions, in the shooting at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University on Thursday afternoon.

He added that there was a huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition inside the faculty building, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Had it not been for the quick intervention of the police, there would have been many more victims."

Earlier, police said on social media X that they are still investigating the identity of the victims, one of whom is a foreigner. The assailant has been eliminated.

According to the Czech News Agency (CTK), local police were informed that a young man from Hostoun in the Central Bohemia Region was to leave for Prague, saying he wanted to take his own life.

About 25 minutes later, the young man's father was found dead in Hostoun, and the police consequently launched a search for the son as a suspect.

The police were also informed that the shooter was to give a lecture at the Faculty of Arts building on Celetna Street in Prague. Thus, they evacuated the building, but the shooting took place in another one at Jan Palach Square, the CTK reported.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told media on Thursday evening that at the moment, the shooting seemed to be the act of a lone gunman, and it was neither international terrorism nor the act of an organised group.

Calling the shooting "a terrible act, unprecedented in the history of the Czech Republic," Interior Minister Vit Rakusan has said that there is no indication that the shooting was linked to international terrorism.

With IANS inputs

