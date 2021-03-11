Gunman kills 4 before shooting himself at hospital in US

Gunman kills 4 before shooting himself at hospital in US

Police officers walk near people embracing at the reunion location, Memorial High School, where they wait to get more information after a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022. Reuters

Oklahoma (US), June 2

A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people on Wednesday at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The spate of recent gun violence across the country, including the killing of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school eight days ago by an 18-year-old gunman carrying an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, has led to Democratic leaders amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns, while Republicans are emphasising more security at schools.

The divide mirrors a partisan split that has stymied action in Congress and many state capitols over how best to respond to a record-high number of gun-related deaths in the U.S.

It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault in Tulsa, Dalgleish said.

 “It appears both weapons at one point or another were fired on the scene," Dalgleish said. “The officers who arrived were hearing shots in the building, and that's what led them to the second floor."      

Police responded to the call about three minutes after dispatchers received the report at 4:52 p.m. and made contact with the gunman roughly five minutes later, at 5:01 p.m. Dalgleish said.

“I was very happy with what we know so far regarding the response of our officers," Dalgleish said.

The length of time it took police officers in Uvalde, Texas, to engage the gunman during last week's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School has become a key focus of that investigation.

Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.” Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center. Dalgleish said an orthopedic clinic also is located on the second floor where officers discovered the shooter and several victims.“This campus is sacred ground for our community," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “For decades, this campus has been a place where heroes come to work every day to save the lives of people in our community."       

Bynum added: “Right now, my thoughts are with the victims. If we want to have a policy discussion, that is something to be had in the future, but not tonight."              

Tulsa resident Nicholas O'Brien, whose mother was in a nearby building when the shooting occurred, told reporters that he rushed to the scene.

“They were rushing people out. I don't know if some of them were injured or just have been injured during the shooting, but some of them couldn't walk very well. But they were just kind of wobbling and stumbling and getting them out of there," he said.

"I was pretty anxious. So once I got here and then I heard that she (his mother) was OK, the shooter had been shot and was down, I felt a lot better. It still is horrible what happened,” O'Brien said.

Philip Tankersley, 27, was leaving his father's room at nearby Saint Francis Hospital around 5 p.m., when hospital staff said there was an active shooter in the building across the street, locked the doors and warned them to stay away from the windows.

Tankersley said he and his mother sheltered in his father's hospital room for more than an hour, trying to learn scraps of information from the TV news and passing nurses. He said they heard “code silver” and “level 1 trauma” announced on the hospital speakers and wondered in they were safe in the room.

“I wasn't particularly worried because the two people that I need to look out for were in that same room as me,” he said. “But it was definitely a this is happening here' moment.”            

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said. A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

The shooting Wednesday also comes just more than two weeks after shooting at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man who is accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack. The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.

Since January, there have been 12 shootings where four or more people have been killed, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killing database. Those shootings have left 76 dead, including 31 adults and children in Buffalo and Texas, the database says. The death toll does not include the suspects in the shootings. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

2
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

4
Punjab

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

5
Entertainment

After Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's killing emerges, Salman Khan's security beefed up

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

7
Trending

'Pasoori' singer Shae Gill claps back at trolls mocking her for condoling Sidhu Moosewala's death

8
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

9
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s grieving father signs-off Punjabi singer’s last journey with his signature style

10
Punjab

Punjab launches e-stamping facility; abolishes physical stamp papers of all denominations

Don't Miss

View All
Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector
Delhi

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

KK: Love just lost its sheen
Entertainment OBITUARY

KK: Love just lost its sheen

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Top News

Gunman kills 4 before shooting himself at hospital in US

Gunman kills 4 before shooting himself at hospital in US

3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian

3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian

The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...

Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors

Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors

There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...

I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP

I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP

Patel is set to join the BJP at noon

Cities

View All

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

On the lookout for segregation of waste, Swachh Survekshan teams to visit soon

UPSC results: Amritsar lad hits a six on last ball

Golden Temple langar employees given fire safety tips

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Chandigarh villages to be developed on pattern of sectors, says Administration

Chandigarh logs record 29% growth in GST collection this May

Kirron Kher terms AAP Chandigarh councillors 'junglee'

Chandigarh panel for congestion tax on outside vehicles

On pretext of helping her cross road, blind woman sexually assaulted in Delhi

On pretext of helping her cross road, blind woman sexually assaulted in Delhi

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Gursharan Singh Sandhu appointed new Jalandhar Commissioner of Police

Gursharan Singh Sandhu appointed new Jalandhar Commissioner of Police

Jalandhar: Revenue officers go on 6-day mass leave, residents suffer

No ad hoc panels in Jalandhar civic body yet again

Jalandhar district admn frees 46 acres of panchayat land in Nakodar

No end to snatching incidents in Jalandhar city

Pvt firm staffer robbed of ~3 lakh, shot in stomach

Pvt firm staffer robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana, shot in stomach

Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 11 vehras

App to keep tabs on PCR, traffic vehicles

Ludhiana EPFO has best service delivery in country

Ludhiana's Chander Nagar residents get water laced with ‘sewage’

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw