Gunman kills 5 near Toronto, shot dead

Toronto, December 19
A 73-year-old man shot and killed five persons at a suburban Toronto condominium building before police officers killed him, the authorities said. Chief James MacSween of the York Regional Police did not disclose a possible motive for the attack or release the names or ages of those killed, including the alleged assailant.
But Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said the alleged attacker was 73. “Horrendous scene,” MacSween said. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims.” He didn’t know whether the shooter lived at the Vaughan condo building. Resident John Santoro said the police went floor to floor to try find out if anybody else was involved. Mass shootings are rare in Canada, and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the world’s safest cities. “Everybody is horrified,” Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said. — AP
