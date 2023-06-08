Gunman kills two at Virginia school

Virginia, June 7

A man armed with four handguns killed two persons and wounded five others when he fired into a crowd outside a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, the police have said.

The police said they arrested one suspect, a 19-year-old man who knew one of the victims and shot at him amid the crowd that had just emerged from the Huguenot High School’s commencement ceremony inside a theatre on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The suspect was likely to be charged with two counts of second-degree murder in addition to other offences. — Reuters