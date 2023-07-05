Gunman opens fire in Philadelphia, 5 dead

PTI

Philadelphia, July 4

A heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night, seemingly at a random, killing five people and wounding two boys before surrendering, police said.

3 killed in Texas Fort Worth: Three persons were killed and eight others were injured when a gunfire erupted following a festival at Fort Worth in Texas on Monday night. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

The shootings took place over several city blocks in Kingsessing. Responding officers chased the suspect as he continued to fire, and he was arrested in an alley after giving himself up, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

No connection was immediately known between the victims and the shooter, she said. He had a bulletproof vest, an “AR-type rifle,” multiple magazines, a handgun and a police scanner.

The suspected shooter was identified as a 40-year-old man. A second person was also taken into custody who may have returned fire at the suspect, but police did not know whether there was a connection between the two people.