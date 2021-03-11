Gunman who killed 10 in New York supermarket attack was on authorities' radar

Suspect Payton Gendron surrenders to police, apparently publicised racist manifesto on internet

Gunman who killed 10 in New York supermarket attack was on authorities' radar

Law enforcement personnel are seen at the home of Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect Payton Gendron in Conklin, New York, on May 15, 2022. Reuters

Buffalo, NY, May 15

New York authorities on Sunday were investigating how a white 18-year-old, who the governor said had been on the radar of authorities since high school, was able to shoot 10 people to death in a Black neighborhood grocery store.

The suspect, Payton Gendron, surrendered to police on Saturday at the Buffalo, New York, store after what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism". He apparently publicised a racist manifesto on the internet.

The Buffalo shooting follows other racially motivated mass murders in recent years, including a Pittsburgh synagogue attack that left 11 congregants dead in October 2018, and the Atlanta spa shootings in March 2021 in which a white man killed eight people, targeting Asians.

Authorities said Gendron was armed with an assault-style rifle and drove to Buffalo from his home several hours away to launch the afternoon attack, which he broadcast in real time on social media platform Twitch, a live video service owned by Amazon.com.

Eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, officials said. The two others were white. The racial breakdown of the dead was not made clear.

A 180-page manifesto circulating online on Saturday, believed to have been authored by Gendron, outlined "The Great Replacement Theory" - a racist conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by minorities in the United States and other countries.

"This manifesto tells everything to us and that is what's so bone-chilling about it," New York Governor Kathy Hochul told CNN on Sunday.

Another document circulating online that appeared to have been written by Gendron sketched out a to-do list for the attack, including cleaning the gun and testing the livestream.

A spokesperson for the Erie County district attorney's office declined to comment on the documents.

Hochul told ABC News on Sunday that Gendron had been on authorities' radar "with respect to something he wrote in high school," without elaborating.

The governor said an investigation into the massacre would focus on how Gendron managed to get away with it when he was known to authorities and presented a threat.

"I want to know what people knew and when they knew it," she said.

Hochul told reporters she was dismayed that the suspect managed to live-stream his attack on social media, which she blamed for hosting a "feeding frenzy" of violent extremist ideology.

"The fact that that can even be posted on a platform is absolutely shocking," Hochul said. "These outlets must be more vigilant in monitoring social media content." Twitch said in a statement that it removed the livestream less than two minutes after it started and was working to ensure no other accounts re-posted the content. Hochul said it should have been taken down "within a second."

Screenshots of the broadcast were posted on social media, including some that appeared to show the shooter holding a gun and standing over a body in the grocery store.

Community mourning

Gendron, who is from the town of Conklin, New York, near the Pennsylvania border, was arraigned hours after the shooting in state court on first-degree murder charges, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole, said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. New York has no capital punishment.

Flynn said the judge also ordered Gendron to remain in custody without bail and to undergo a "forensic examination." Gendron was scheduled to return to court on May 19.

Gendron entered a plea of not guilty.

Hochul said the firearm used in the killings was legally purchased but had been illegally modified with a high-capacity magazine.

On Sunday, several dozen community members were holding a vigil for the victims outside the Tops grocery store.

Tyrell Ford, one of the vigil organizers with Voice Buffalo, a social justice nonprofit, said the shooting had rattled a "city of good neighbors."

"I’m still trying to process it. There’s so much trauma in the Black community and this is the time to start the process of grieving," Ford said.

Sharon Doyle, a 55-year-old security guard with Erie County Public Library, led a chant of "Black Lives Matter, my life matters," at the vigil.

"We all go in this Tops. I was scared to even go to Walmart last night," Doyle said. "I have to go to work tomorrow and I’m terrified."

Stephen Belongia, the FBI special agent in charge of the bureau's Buffalo field office, said the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and as an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.

U.S. President Biden decried the shooting as "abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation" in a statement issued late Saturday.

Authorities said the teenager had come close to taking his own life before he was arrested. When confronted by officers at the store, the suspect held a gun to his own neck, but they talked him into dropping the weapon and surrendering.Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Police job aspirants were tutored in Chandigarh day before examination

3
Sports

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

4
Haryana

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

5
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

6
Himachal

Portals of tunnel connected on Manali NH

7
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

8
World

Gunman kills 10 in 'racially motivated' shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

9
Punjab

Nothing to do with him, says Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa’s family

10
Nation

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

IMD issues rain alert for Kerala; Monsoon to advance into So...

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

Bathinda records a high of 46.8 degrees C; Chandigarh braves...

Congress Working Committee meets to approve Chintan Shivir resolutions; final declaration today evening

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

Chintan Shivir ends with Bharat Jodo call; Rahul says Congre...

Thomas Cup: Lakshya Sen given perfect start to Indian team by winning 1st match

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash awar...

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Government asks states, FCI to continue procurement till May...

Cities

View All

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: No ruckus created, thanks to helping hands!

Pathankot cops book Teena Choudhury for extortion

Two booked for rape

Lok Adalat: 439 cases settled in Tarn Taran

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Mundka fire: NHRC issues notice to Delhi government, to send team for on-spot probe

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Congress stages protest near BJP headquarter over anti-encroachment drives

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested; relatives await information on missing loved ones

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

PHSC official visits Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospitals

3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

World Migratory Birds Day : Fertilisers, weeds making wetlands unfit for winged guests, say ecologists

Students told to be socially responsible towards nature

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat