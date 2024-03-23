Gunmen in fatigues open fire at Moscow concert hall; many killed, scores injured

Moscow, March 22
Several gunmen burst into a big concert hall on the edge of Moscow on Friday and sprayed visitors with automatic gunfire, killing several and injuring a large number of people and starting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.
There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the attack as a “huge tragedy.” Russia's Federal Security Service said there were dead and wounded but didn't give any numbers.
Russian news reports said the assailants threw explosives, triggering a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall. The attack took place as crowds gathered for a concert of Picnic, a famed Russian rock band, at the hall that can accommodate over 6,000 people. — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi
Another AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that all access...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...