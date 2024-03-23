Gunmen in fatigues open fire at Moscow concert hall; many killed, scores injured

Moscow, March 22

Several gunmen burst into a big concert hall on the edge of Moscow on Friday and sprayed visitors with automatic gunfire, killing several and injuring a large number of people and starting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the attack as a “huge tragedy.” Russia's Federal Security Service said there were dead and wounded but didn't give any numbers.

Russian news reports said the assailants threw explosives, triggering a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall. The attack took place as crowds gathered for a concert of Picnic, a famed Russian rock band, at the hall that can accommodate over 6,000 people. — AP

