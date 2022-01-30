Gunmen kill Christian priest in northwestern Pakistan

PTI

Peshawar, January 30

A Christian priest was shot dead and another wounded by unidentified gunmen who opened fire on them as they were returning home from Sunday mass in Pakistan’s north-western Peshawar city, the police said.

Bishop William Siraj was shot multiple times and died on the spot, while Father Naeem Patrick was wounded in the attack in the Gulbahar neighbourhood of Peshawar, the police said.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and started the search operation. A strict security has been made at the entry and exit points to nab the culprits.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest on Pakistan’s small Christian minority that has been targeted by militants in recent years.

Police said they were reviewing the CCTV footage to locate the attackers, who escaped on motorcycles.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, condemned the attack on the Christian priests.

Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has condemned the attack and directed the police for the early arrest of the attackers.

Khan also ordered the best medicare facilities for the injured Father.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority. —