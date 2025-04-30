DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Guns seized in eastern Jerusalem after violent altercation

Guns seized in eastern Jerusalem after violent altercation

Authorities arrested three residents of eastern Jerusalem residents overnight following a shooting in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, the Israel Police said on Tuesday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:21 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 30 (ANI/TPS): Authorities arrested three residents of eastern Jerusalem residents overnight following a shooting in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, the Israel Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a violent altercation found multiple injured individuals and seized weapons, including a Glock and FN pistol, an axe, fireworks, and ammunition.

The suspects are all in their 20s. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper